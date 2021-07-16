The Roscoe Head, a bar in Liverpool’s city centre, has won a prestigious CAMRA award.

The organization is honoring the people, groups of people, and corporations who helped it get to where it is today as it celebrates its 50th year. This contains one of Liverpool’s most popular pubs.

The Roscoe Head, on Roscoe Street in the heart of the city, is one of 32 pubs to receive the CAMRA Golden Award.

Carol Ross, whose family has owned and operated the bar for the past 40 years, runs the popular establishment.

Carol announced last year that she had won the struggle to buy The Roscoe Head from its former owners after a 10-year battle.

Five pubs that have appeared in all 48 editions of the Good Beer Guide, the country’s longest-running community-owned pub, and the current Pub of the Year title holder are also among the winners.

More than 240 pubs were nominated for the Golden Awards by CAMRA members and locals, and the list was narrowed down to 32 recipients.

“I am happy to be honoring these pubs today with a CAMRA Golden Award,” said Gary Timmins, CAMRA’s Awards Director. We want to use the year 2021 as an occasion to recognize the successes of these pubs as well as CAMRA’s accomplishments — we wouldn’t have gotten this far without their help.

“After a year of lockdowns and limitations, this anniversary comes at a particularly challenging time for the business.

“I hope that publicans, managers, bartenders, and everyone else involved would accept this award as a token of gratitude for all of the hard work that has gone into running the pub throughout the years, and especially now.

“These pubs were picked for their longevity; for being convivial, characterful, and community-focused, and, of course, for dependably pouring outstanding pints.

“I congratulate them on their commitment, for becoming community leaders and campaigning heroes.”

The winners of the 32 Golden Awards are listed below.

Aldworth, Berkshire’s Bell Inn

Norwich, Norfolk’s Fat Cat

Newton, Cambridgeshire’s Queen’s Head

Preston, Hertfordshire’s Red Lion

Ockbrook, Derbyshire’s Royal Oak

Westminster, Buckingham Arms, London

Leyton Orient Supporters Club is based in the London Borough of Leyton.

Belgravia, London’s Star Tavern

