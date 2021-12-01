The roof of a Wirral school was smashed into play equipment, forcing the school to close for the third day.

For the third day in a row, a Wirral school has been closed after a section of its roof went 75 meters and smashed into play equipment.

Due to damage caused by Storm Arwen, the Observatory School, a secondary school on Bidston Village Road in Bidston, has been closed since last week.

“Between 2100 on Friday and 3am on Saturday, pieces of the roof covering were blown off in gusts that exceeded estimates,” said The Observatory’s headteacher Gregory Chiswell in a statement posted on the school’s website earlier this week.

In May, a boy suspected of stabbing Ava White could go on trial.

“A particularly huge section of the roof was torn off and smashed into (and ruined) some of the school’s new play equipment – we’re lucky it didn’t blow over the road – and a number of the trees on campus were also damaged.”

Strong winds accelerated off the sea and up the slope of Bidston Hill, according to the school, causing the terrifying event. The Observatory is particularly exposed to the north and north west, with winds accelerating off the sea and up the slope of Bidston Hill.

Since the harm was done, the school has remained closed.

“We had an evaluation of the roof completed today and we are glad to say the roof is now safe and secure,” said deputy headteacher Sarah Gower in a statement posted on the school’s website Wednesday.

“A survey of the trees that were damaged by the storm, particularly those in the sensory garden area, is still pending.” This evaluation is scheduled for tomorrow AM.

“Unfortunately, according to guidance, we will not be able to launch the school until we have completed a full survey.”

Storm Arwen wrought havoc in the borough over the weekend, as evidenced by the damage at The Observatory.

On Friday and Saturday, more than 160 incidents were reported to Wirral Council’s out-of-hours phone line, the bulk of which included trees that had been brought down by the severe winds.

During the storm, some residences and cars were reported to have been damaged, and many roads in the borough were closed due to fallen trees.

Commenting on the company’s reaction to the damage inflicted by. “The summary has come to an end.”