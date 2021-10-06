The rollover of the EuroMillions jackpot could result in the country’s highest ever winner.

If a single ticketholder wins the entire sum in Friday’s EuroMillions draw, they might become Britain’s richest ever National Lottery winner.

The prize for EuroMillions is projected to be worth £172 million.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday were 11, 13, 14, 36, 45, and the lucky star numbers were 07, 09.

No one took home the grand prize. The anticipated jackpot for Tuesday was £153 million.

“Friday’s fantastic EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172 million,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, stated.

“If a single UK winner receives the entire money, they will become the country’s largest ever National Lottery winner.

“Players are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible in order to be eligible to win this fantastic prize.”

The following is a list of the winning tickets for tonight.

Total winners – Main numbers – Lucky Star numbers (across all countries) – Each winning ticket in the United Kingdom receives a prize.

5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 £43,716.30 – 5 – 0 – 4 4 – 2 – 61 – £892.80 4 – 1 – 978 – £102.50 3 – 2 – 2,802 – £37.80 4 – 0 – 2,054 – £36.20 2 – 2 – 44,193 – £8.40 3 – 1 – 50,287 – £8.20 3 – 0 – 100,508 – £7.70 1 – 2 –

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball were 14, 20, 22, 27, and 30. The Thunderball was a number of eight.