The role of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed in the 9/11 attacks was a “surprise” to US intelligence.

On August 13, al Qaeda’s main operational planner and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohamed (KSM), sought for an Australian visa using a forged Saudi passport produced under a fictitious identity. He was later granted a visa, but he never used it. On June 23rd, he applied for and received a B-1/B-2 (tourist/business) visa to visit the United States under the same pseudonym of Abdulrahman al Ghamdi and using the same fraudulent Saudi passport.

KSM, a Pakistani national who grew up in Kuwait, studied in the United States and graduated in 1986 from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. He later joined the war in Afghanistan against the Soviet Union, where he met a teenage Osama bin Laden. Following the Soviet defeat two years later, he returned to Pakistan and became the mentor and organizer of a number of plots and attacks, including the 1993 World Trade Center attack and then a plot in the Philippines (also involving Ramzi Yousef, the main operative in the New York attack) that involved placing bombs aboard planes and detonating them in mid-flight.

He adopted the Abdulrahman alias in the Philippines, and his identity was not compromised after Ramzi Yousef was apprehended in 1995. But his true identity as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was discovered, and in 1996, the Southern District of New York indicted him for terrorist conspiracy based on the evidence of Philippines accomplices and a money transfer to Yousef. Surprisingly, the FBI and CIA tried a rendition of KSM in Qatar that year, with FBI Director Louis Freeh directly involved. KSM was apparently tipped off by Qatari officials, and he escaped; he was then placed on the US TIPOFF watch list.

He was, however, clearly forgotten after that. The Abdulrahman alias appeared to have escaped Grand Jury investigation and US intelligence interrogation of Ramzi Yousef and others. Even with the unique designation "KSM," which analysts used during the rendition attempt, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed never became a household name terrorist. KSM became, unbeknownst to US intelligence,