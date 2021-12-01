The Roe v. Wade case before the Supreme Court could result in three different outcomes.

On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a major challenge to Roe v. Wade, which established the right to abortion in 1973.

The nine justices are debating the validity of Mississippi’s near-total prohibition on abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The court is being urged to consider Roe v. Wade and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which supported Roe, and the majority could opt to overturn long-standing abortion precedent.

In Dobbs, the court appears to have three options: reversing Roe, affirming Roe, or recognizing a constitutional right to abortion while allowing for stricter limits in the early stages of pregnancy.

Despite the fact that the court currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, the justices’ willingness to overturn precedent will be crucial.

Some of the newly appointed conservative justices, including as Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, may try to achieve an agreement that does not completely invalidate Roe.

Dobbs could have three different outcomes.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

If a majority of the Supreme Court believes the 1973 landmark case was decided incorrectly, the ruling will be overturned, allowing states to outlaw abortion.

The Supreme Court decided in Roe that there was a constitutional right to abortion and that any decision about an abortion in the first trimester should be left to the pregnant woman and her doctor.

In the second trimester, states might set reasonable limits related to women’s health, and in the third trimester—after the point of fetal viability—states could prohibit abortions unless it was required to save the woman’s life.

In Casey, the court abandoned the trimester method but kept the viability test, which was set at roughly 23 weeks, and decided that abortion rules should be examined on whether they create a “undue burden” on women seeking the procedure.

In Dobbs, the questions of unreasonable burden and viability are critical. Roe and Casey appear to preclude the validity of the Mississippi ban because it applies before viability.

Roe v. Wade would not make abortion illegal on a federal level, but it would allow states to prohibit it.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Casey, This is a condensed version of the information.