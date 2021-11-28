The rocky history of the New Brighton Lighthouse.

Aside from Victoria Street’s muraled walls, one of New Brighton’s most noteworthy attractions is the majestic lighthouse, which is within walking distance of the beach.

On an outcrop known as Perch Rock, the lighthouse stands where Liverpool Bay meets the Mersey.

If you’ve ever gone along New Brighton’s seafront, you’ve probably seen the lighthouse, which is accessible from the shore and is close to the Napoleonic-era Fort Perch Rock.

‘After she called her awful,’ the woman continued stabbing her best friend.

Because the Port of Liverpool became a major source of trade and industry in the nineteenth century, the lighthouse was deemed required, and building began in 1827.

The roughly 30m tower, which is modeled after an oak tree trunk, was lit for the first time in 1830.

The lighthouse was discontinued in October 1973 after more than 140 years of service to the Merseyside coasts when contemporary navigational technology rendered its services obsolete.

The Perch Rock lighthouse has remained unlit since it was deactivated in 1973, although it is still a popular tourist attraction in New Brighton.

The lighthouse is privately held by the Kingham family, who purchased it from the council for £100 in 1973 and invested £150,000 in its renovation.

An English Heritage grant of £25,000 aided the family.

After four years of rehabilitation work, English Heritage assisted in removing the lighthouse from its ‘at danger’ list.

“Perch Rock lighthouse is a vitally important element of Merseyside’s heritage,” Norman Kingham said in 2005. Thousands of those leaving Liverpool for America would have seen it as their final glimpse of England.

“I’m overjoyed that we were able to fully repair it for future generations to enjoy.”

The Washington Newsday reported in 2016 that the council, local businesses, and community groups joined forces to restore the lighthouse’s light after an outpouring of popular support.

The New Brighton Coastal Community Team (NBCCT) received £6,000 in funding for its “Brighten New Brighton” project, which aimed to restore the lighthouse’s top lights to their former state using a solar panel.

The project was one of 77 that received funding from the government’s £3 million Coastal Fund. “The summary has come to an end.”