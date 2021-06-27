The road was closed in both directions after a 14-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle.

A road was closed this morning after a 14-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle.

The Honda bike’s rider was also hurt, and both were brought to the hospital following the incident, which shut down the road in both directions.

After an accident about 8 a.m. in Eccleston, motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes.

Police were dispatched to Millbrook Lane in response to “reports of an accident involving a Honda motorcycle and a 14-year-old boy pedestrian,” according to police.

“The pedestrian was transported to hospital for evaluation of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson added.

“The motorbike rider, a 30-year-old man, was also brought to the hospital.”

The spokeswoman confirmed the road closure, saying, “The road is closed, and we would advise folks to avoid the area and take an alternate route.”

According to INRIX, the collision occurred at the Seven Stars Inn, with Millbrook Lane in both directions closed and traffic delayed due to an accident between Kiln Lane and Mill Brow.