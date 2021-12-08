The ‘road’ to recovery begins with the council’s ratification of a ‘costly’ improvement plan.

Following a “tumultuous 12 months,” Liverpool City Council is embarking on a “healing path” with the adoption of a strategic improvement plan.

The plans were accepted at a full council meeting held at Liverpool Town Hall for the first time since March 2020.

In response to Max Caller’s scathing best value inspection report, which was published in March of this year, the council prepared an improvement plan.

The inspection report identified a number of shortcomings and dubious practices within the council, leading to the appointment of four government commissioners in crucial areas like transportation and regeneration.

The commissioners’ first report since taking office, issued in November, raised concerns about leadership, governance, competency, and the financial condition, as well as the manner various day-to-day procedures are carried out.

Following the July full council meeting, it was decided that the council, with the help of the commissioners, would create a “strategic improvement plan” with the goal of encouraging “partnership and ownership of the long-term development journey.”

According to an accompanying report, the plan lays out the strategic direction for the council’s “improvement journey.”

The goal is to become “a trusted, aspirational, and learning council allowing a vibrant and sustainable city for everyone – with our various communities, partners, and businesses at the core of what we do” over the next three years.

The strategy will result in a dramatic shift in the council’s practices, with three main focuses on decision-making, efficiency, and the council’s overall culture, which will be “open and positive.”

The strategic improvement plan includes a three-step process that, if completed in its entirety, will return the council to full self-governance.

As the first step, the council must provide “solid foundations,” which includes things like completing a council management restructure and making improvements in areas like property, regeneration, and highways, some of which the council has already done.

The second phase focuses on implementing a new operational model and delivering departmental improvements.