The road map delay in England would only last a few weeks, according to Hunt.

Due to the success of the vaccine program, any delay in England’s road map for easing lockdown would only be a few weeks, according to former health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt, who leads the Health and Social Care Committee, said he was “feeling very confident” that the limitations would be eased since “being double-jabbed” protects against the Delta coronavirus, which was initially found in India.

“So, if Freedom Day is pushed back a couple of weeks so we can have more people double-jabbed,” he told Times Radio, “I think it will just be a brief setback.”

“I believe we are on our way back to normal,” he continued.

“I am fairly confident that we will have Freedom Day before the summer break,” he told Sky News.

“And because we know that two jabs are effective against the Delta Indian type, if it is postponed from June 21, my own hunch is that it will just be a matter of weeks, rather than something that will seriously disrupt people’s summer plans.”

It comes after a more pessimistic Environment Secretary, George Eustice, urged that people spend their summer vacations in the United Kingdom.

He told Sky News that he would be spending the summer in Cornwall, adding, “Our advice has been don’t travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

“Obviously, with these three categories, we had hoped that the situation in other parts of the world would improve, and that we’d be able to gradually add more countries to the green list.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case. We do have a new variation of concern that was initially found in India and is now spreading to other nations, and we must proceed with caution.”

“I will be staying at home this summer; I have no intention of traveling or taking a vacation abroad,” he continued.

