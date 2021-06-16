The rise of people working from home is causing permanent changes in the workplace.

According to new data, the percentage of people who work from home at some point increased by 10% in 2020. According to the Office for National Statistics, around 37% of workers spent some time in their own homes during office hours last year, compared to 27% in 2019. Although employees are starting to return to offices – the number of employees working solely from home has dropped from 37% to 26% since mid-February – the data suggests that some of the shift may be permanent.

Nearly one-fourth of businesses that haven’t shut down said they plan to increase their use of home-working. The figure is 49% in the information and communication industry.

Meanwhile, 85% of adults who currently work from home want to adopt a hybrid approach to their jobs.

People in London were the most likely to report working from home in the previous week; it was also the most common age group, with 45% of people working from home.

The figures also show that 34% of 16 to 29-year-olds and 32% of 50 to 69-year-olds worked from home in the previous seven days.

During the pandemic, millions of people in the UK were forced to stay at home in order to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Because they were unable to work from home, 5 million of those people were placed on government-sponsored furlough.

However, millions of office workers and others were able to take laptop computers home and continue working in a new environment. The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Monday that one out of every ten employees has been pressured to return to work, despite government guidance encouraging people to work from home whenever possible.