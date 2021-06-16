The rise in Delta Covid variants has prompted a health official to issue a warning.

Concerns about the spread of the Delta Covid variant in Halton have prompted borough health officials to issue a warning.

According to the most recent data, 62 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were detected in the borough in the seven days leading up to June 7, putting the rate per 100,000 people at 47. 9 is a step up from 8. 5 per 100,000 the week before (seven days to May 31).

The data shows a significant increase in the number of young adults and children.

Council health officials believe that much of the increase is due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India and is now the dominant strain in the UK.

Cases are also on the rise in other parts of Cheshire and the Liverpool City Region, but numbers are not yet at the levels seen in some parts of the North West. “Keeping up with these basics – even if you’re fully vaccinated – remains the best way to reduce the spread of the delta variant,” said Eileen O’Meara, director of public health and public protection for Halton.

“We know that meeting people outside is safer, but keeping windows and doors open for ventilation will reduce the risk of infection if you’re getting together with friends or family indoors.” “The good news is that we now know that two doses of the vaccine provide strong protection against this variant.”

“As a result, I’m urging everyone who is eligible for the vaccination but hasn’t yet received it to schedule an appointment as soon as possible, and to get their second dose.” ”

In Halton, anyone over the age of 25 can now book their vaccine, with those under the age of 40 receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Residents are also being asked to do a lateral flow test twice a week in order to control the spread of the virus, in addition to receiving their vaccination.

Even if the results are negative, uploading test results to the NHS is an important part of the testing process and helps to direct support. The summary comes to an end.