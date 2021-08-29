The rise and fall of Britannia’s takeover of a once-grand hotel.

According to a recent guest, Britannia has “ruined” a once-grand hotel.

The Prince of Wales Hotel has been a fixture in Southport for almost a century.

In 1877, the hotel succeeded the Union Inn, which was located on tree-lined Lord Street.

The Prince of Wales was purchased by Britannia in 2000, and according to the hotel’s website, it is “an attractive edifice with beautiful grounds.”

The hotel is a “wonderful reminder of Britain’s Victorian Heritage,” according to the description, and “the decoration has been left intact, in line with the elegant and stylish spirit of the building.”

However, many guests who have lately stayed at the hotel disagree.

More than a quarter of the hotel’s Tripadvisor evaluations describe it as “awful,” with another 15% calling it “bad.”

According to a recent review by user RPSCND, the Prince of Wales has “gone to the dogs.”

Another person claimed that the structure had been allowed to “go to rack and ruin.”

Dave and Shirley Coe from Worcestershire planned a vacation to Southport to commemorate their golden wedding anniversary earlier this year, but say the holiday was marred by the “filthy” hotel.

They booked the hotel’s penthouse suite for the big occasion and paid extra for a bottle of champagne on arrival, bringing the total cost of their stay to £527, including breakfast and dinner.

The couple, however, were “totally and utterly disappointed” when they arrived at the hotel on June 4.

“Where do we even begin?” Dave asked The Washington Newsday. The penthouse suite was dirty and littered in cigarette ends when we arrived.

“There were no seats on the balcony, but even if there had been, I wouldn’t have sat there. It appeared to be on the verge of collapsing at any moment.

“The balcony curtains were ripped to shreds, the door lock was broken, and the door itself was rotting.

“There were missing tiles in the bathroom, the shower was coated with slime, and the toilet wasn’t working properly. The sink was marked ‘out of order, do not use.’ “The summary comes to an end.”