The rise and decline of the estate known as the “Cornish fishing village” in Liverpool.

For those who don’t recall, there was once an estate in Everton that was built to resemble a Cornish fishing village.

The Radcliffe Estate, developed in the mid-1970s for £4 million, consisted of 512 closely-built residences on a piece of ground between Shaw Street and Everton Road.

Despite an architect’s grandiose expectations for the development, it is stated that the design is what led to its demise eleven years later.

The bulldozers were ready to go in by 1988, when all of the houses on the estate were empty and abandoned.

With such a brief lifespan, it’s easy to forget about the estate, but those who lived there have vivid recollections of it, some of which are more fond than others.

John Harrison, his wife Margaret, and their five children originally moved into their home on the Radcliffe Estate in 1978.

Before they moved in six months later, the three-bedroom property on Fitzclarence Way had one previous owner, who was a family friend.

“We lived on the end part of the estate facing Gregson’s Well,” John, 66, told The Washington Newsday. We had kind neighbors, and we all got along well in our neighborhood.

“I now have six children, all of them are doing well and have solid careers. If you ask me, that was a good foundation for them.

“Even if [the estate]had a shady reputation, I believed it was unjustified.

“I believe it was a couple of years before we left that heroin became popular, and the estate began to decline.

“When heroin became so prevalent, it seemed to be more prevalent on that estate than anyplace else; it was one of the first estates to be infected with it.”

When the family’s home was destroyed by fire in 1985, they were forced to leave and find new housing.

When the estate was dismantled a few years later, John said he was horrified, and he still had pleasant recollections of his time there.

“I was astonished because I thought,” John explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”