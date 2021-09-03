The right to vote of around 56K felons in North Carolina has been overturned by an appeals court.

According to the Associated Press, an appeals court in North Carolina has blocked an order extending when felons can vote again, affecting approximately 56,000 people.

The order had permitted felons who aren’t already serving time in prison or jail to register to vote and vote right away, but the state Court of Appeals decided to overturn the trial court’s judgment.

If the appeals court’s judgment is upheld, convicts will be unable to vote in the municipal elections this fall. Voting rights organizations have already begun voter registration efforts in the thousands of residents affected by the judgment, and some felons are likely already registered to vote.

The injunction would be in effect until the merits of current action brought by civil rights organizations and ex-offenders contesting state law on voting rights restoration are heard by the appeals court. The plaintiffs have the option of appealing the ruling to the state Supreme Court on Friday.

A person convicted of a felony in North Carolina is barred from voting “unless such person is first restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner authorized by law.” The “unconditional discharge of an inmate, probationer, or parolee” is required by a 1973 law laying forth those restoration requirements.

Election officials, on the other hand, are not allowed to reject voter registration to any convicted felon who is on probation, parole, or post-release supervision, according to the trial court ruling. According to an attorney for the plaintiffs, the trial court’s judgment is the most significant expansion of voting rights in North Carolina since the 1960s.

The same court ruled last year that felony convicts could not be denied the right to vote if the only reason their rights were not restored was due to outstanding fines or reparations.

The plaintiffs did not respond to an email requesting comment on Friday.

The judgment on Friday pleased Republican legislative leaders, some of whom were named as defendants in the lawsuit. They had previously charged judicial activism with the majority of the three trial judges who endorsed the ruling last week.

"The decision to overturn the lower court's decision shows that judges cannot simply replace laws they don't like with new ones," said Burke County Republican state Senator Warren Daniel.