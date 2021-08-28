The RFK assassin’s lawyer claims that his client has been rehabilitated and that he should be eligible for parole after serving 53 years in prison.

During his 16th parole hearing on Friday, the lawyer for the man who murdered U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 claimed that Sirhan Sirhan, 77, is rehabilitated and should be given freedom after 53 years in jail, according to the Associated Press.

Members of the California Parole Board will assess whether Sirhan should be released and rehabilitated after serving years in prison for assassinating President John F. Kennedy while he was a Democratic presidential contender, just a few years after his brother was assassinated. Sirhan has stated that he has no recollection of the crime.

Before the hearing, Sirhan’s defense counsel, Angela Berry, told the Associated Press, “We can’t alter the past, but he wasn’t condemned to life without the chance of parole.”

“To defend its denial based on the enormity of the crime and the fact that it disenfranchised millions of Americans is to ignore the rehabilitation that has occurred, and that rehabilitation is a more important indicator of whether or not a person is still a risk to society,” she continued.

According to Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton, some of RFK’s family members and others wrote letters opposing Sirhan’s release.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It was the first time no prosecution was present at Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing to argue that he should be kept behind bars.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former cop who ran on a reform platform last year, says he admired the Kennedys and lamented the killing of Robert F. Kennedy, but he is adhering to his stance that prosecutors have no say in whether or not convicts should be released.

Prosecutors should not be tasked with resolving a case decades after it occurred, especially in high-profile cases, he added.

In a statement released Thursday, Alex Bastian, Gascón’s special adviser, said, “A prosecutor’s job and access to information stops with sentence.”

At the opening of the hearing on Friday, Barton noted that several members of the Los Angeles police department and the general public had also filed letters opposing Sirhan’s release. He said the board would take into account previous arguments by prosecutors opposing his release, depending on how significant they are.

At least one of Kennedy’s sons, Douglas Kennedy, was present, though it wasn’t immediately apparent if he was the only one. This is a condensed version of the information.