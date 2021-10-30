The revolving musical tin from M&S Percy Pig does exactly what it says on the tin, but it’s not enough.

The Percy Pig musical rotating Christmas tin (£10, available now in shops and online) is totally dependent on how you feel about M&S’ pink icon.

Percy Pig certainly has a passionate following. His face can be found on a variety of things, ranging from the candy bags that started it all to pyjamas, bath bombs, and home furnishings.

You can even purchase a dog bed with hundreds of little pink snouts peering back at you. But, honestly, why would you want to? I’m simply going to say it: every day of the week, I’m Team Colin the Caterpillar. And it’s evident that I’m not the only one who sees through Percy’s charms; our ranks are expanding.

Percy Pigs – the candy that started it all – aren’t my thing. Too sticky, lacking in substance (save for the gumminess that holds your teeth together), and just… pink.

But when I was invited to go down to my local M&S to check out their Christmas collection, I was more than pleased to oblige.

In case you didn’t guess, I gave my whole verdict in the video, as well as a demonstration of the musical stylings.

While this is a three-star product in my opinion, it is very much one of those items in this year’s Christmas collection where the beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I can think of a few Percy-obsessed relatives who would be overjoyed if I gave them one of these.

Despite my husband’s anguish every time something comes in with a commemorative tin (plus points if it’s limited edition) since I’ll keep them forever, it just didn’t work for me.

What happened to Colin’s tin? That’s what I’m curious about…