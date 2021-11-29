The Reviews Club takes a look inside a drunken gin advent calendar.

Treating yourself to an advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas has become the norm; they come with a variety of goods.

Alcohol-based advent calendars are one style that appears to be gaining appeal among adults.

While it may seem impractical to have an alcoholic beverage every day, and I strongly advise you to drink sensibly when dealing with alcohol, the small bottles of spirits included in these calendars are ideal for a short pre-drink or for trying out a drink before investing in a full-sized bottle.

I tried the That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar, which is still available here with expedited delivery, so you may get it tomorrow.

The advent calendar is a classic model with a lovely Christmassy appearance, but the highlight is the sweet miniature dram bottles.

I had trouble opening the bottles at first since I imagined you had to pull the wax seal.

They’re merely cosmetic; to open them, twist them open like a regular bottle.

The variety of flavors is astounding, and with something new every day, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

One bottle, I was startled to learn, really contains milk; the full variety of gins included are:

Chocolate Gin made with cherries (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Cotswolds Double-Barrelled Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Rosemary Gin with a Smoked Flavor (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Blackwater Monastic Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Pink Gin in its proper form (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Moonshot Gin is a type of gin that is (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Gin made with cherries (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Farallon Gin – Pan-Pacific Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Pineapple Gin with Spit Roast (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Conker Spirit Mojito Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Gin made with Yuzu (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Fifty Eight Gin Distillery’s CitroLondon Dry Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Gin made with chocolate and orange (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Gin Louche Lemon Decadence (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Cucumber Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Chilgrove Spirits’ Bush Tucker Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Gin with neroli (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Salcombe Distilling Co.’s Port-Barrelled Pink Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) Lime Finger Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) GINgle, GINgle, GINgle, GINgle, GINgle (That Boutique-y Gin Company). “The summary has come to an end.”