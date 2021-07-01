The review of Channel 4 is being driven by ‘increasing pressure’ from streaming providers, according to the minister.

According to media minister John Whittingdale, the government has opened a consultation on the sale of Channel 4 because it expects the broadcaster to face “growing pressure” from streaming companies.

The channel, which was formed in 1982 to reach underserved communities, is owned by the government and funded by advertising, but it could be sold to a private bidder, with huge American corporations expected to be among the potential buyers.

Mr Whittingdale predicted that as the number of companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video grows, advertising revenue for public service broadcasters (PSBs) like Channel 4 will be squeezed.

He remarked during a Voice Of The Listener And Viewer event, “The reason we’re looking at it isn’t because Channel 4 is doing badly right now, but because we think it’s going to come under growing pressure in the long run.”

“As you can see, Channel 4 only has one source of money: advertising revenue, and as you can see, linear TV consumption is declining, therefore there are more and more new entrants coming on board.

“You now have at least four or five major streaming services, with more on the way, all of which are competing for viewers, which will surely effect advertising.”

He said the government was evaluating Channel 4’s long-term prospects, including its ability to invest in content and viewers.

“It’s improbable that Channel 4 or even the BBC would be able to spend the kind of money that Amazon or Netflix are spending on TV content,” he said.

“However, Channel 4 and the BBC have a track record of producing unique and effective programmes, but they will require funding to do so.”

The government stated earlier this month that it will consult on whether streaming services needed to be “strengthened” in order to be subject to the same standards as traditional linear broadcasters.

Mr Whittingdale speculated that streaming behemoths will be exempt from some regulations.