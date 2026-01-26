The Revel Collective Plans to Appoint Administrators Amid Sale Talks

The Revel Collective, the group behind Revolution bars, Revolucion de Cuba, and Peach Pubs, has announced plans to appoint administrators as it grapples with financial difficulties. Despite this, the company remains in discussions over a potential sale, with negotiations described as “well advanced.”

As of Monday, the group, chaired by former Pizza Express boss Luke Johnson, filed a notice to appoint administrators “to protect creditors.” The firm stressed that while the transactions being considered are unlikely to provide any returns for shareholders, the move to appoint administrators is intended to ensure creditor interests are safeguarded.

The Revel Collective has been struggling financially for months. After putting itself up for sale in October due to a growing cash crisis and declining sales, it warned in December that shareholders could lose their investments in any potential sale. In its latest statement, the company confirmed that, unless circumstances change, it will appoint administrators within 10 business days in accordance with statutory requirements.

Debt Mounts Amid Declining Sales

The company, which operates around 62 sites and employs more than 3,000 people, has experienced a significant downturn in revenue. Sales dropped by 7.4% to £26.3 million over the three months to September, primarily driven by a 10.5% decline in its bars business. In addition, the company’s debts have risen to £25.3 million, up from £22.1 million at the end of June 2024. The group also acknowledged that the warm weather over the summer months and reduced spending by younger customers contributed to its weaker-than-expected performance.

The Revel Collective undertook a major restructuring in 2024, which included the closure of 15 unprofitable bars. However, the turnaround efforts fell short, leading to a strategic review of the business in the autumn. Despite these setbacks, the company continues to work closely with advisors in hopes of preserving as much value as possible for stakeholders, while pursuing the sale of all or parts of the business.