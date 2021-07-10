The return to post-Covid normalcy has been slowed by Delta.

On Saturday, countries around the world reached new epidemic highs and reimposed Covid-19 restrictions as the extremely contagious Delta variety prompted governments to halt preparations to return to normalcy.

The highly transmissible Delta form, which was initially discovered in India, is sweeping the globe as countries rush to vaccinate their populations in order to prevent further outbreaks and allow economies and daily life to recover.

The European Union, which was chastised early in the epidemic for a bungled vaccine purchase scheme, announced on Saturday that it had supplied enough vaccine to cover 70% of the EU’s population.

“By tomorrow, 500 million doses will have been dispersed throughout Europe,” stated EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

However, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, only 44.1 percent of adults aged 18 and above in the EU and European Economic Area are fully vaccinated.

According to health officials in South Korea, just approximately 11% of the country’s 52 million people are properly vaccinated due to supply constraints.

On Saturday, the country, which has been held up as a model for how to tackle the epidemic, reported 1,378 new coronavirus infections, a third consecutive record high.

After 6:00 p.m., gatherings of more than two individuals will be prohibited, and schools, pubs, and nightclubs will be closed.

Only those who have had vaccinations will be allowed to fly in Pakistan, where only about 8% of the population has been vaccinated.

“If we do not take steps to manage the Delta version, we may face dangerous consequences,” the National Command and Operation Centre stated in a statement.

With less than a million illnesses and roughly 23,000 deaths, the country of around 215 million people has mostly avoided the brunt of the pandemic, however cases are on the rise again.

Officials in the autonomous northeastern Spanish region of Catalan said they had no choice but to reimpose restrictions after a “exponential” surge in instances in recent days.

Nightclubs will close, and outdoor activities involving more than 500 people will require a negative Covid-19 test or confirmation of immunization.

“The epidemic is far from over; the new variations are very contagious, and major portions of the population remain unvaccinated,” Patricia Plaja, a regional government spokesperson, said at a press briefing.

On Saturday, Russia also revealed that the number of cases had continued to rise.