The return of Zeljko Buvac and how Jurgen Klopp overcame his ‘breakup’ with Liverpool’s ‘brain’.

When Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards retires at the end of the season, the club will say their final goodbyes.

But this isn’t the first time Jurgen Klopp and FSG have had to deal with the loss of a crucial figure in the backroom.

Here’s how the boss dealt with a ‘breakup’ with the man they dubbed ‘The Brain’…

When Zeljko Buvac abruptly left Liverpool in April 2018, no one could predict what would happen next.

There was a natural period of concern when Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man apparently departed just two days before the Reds’ second-leg Champions League semi-final showdown with Roma.

At least from the exterior.

Klopp had worked with Buvac – dubbed ‘The Brain’ by the manager – since 2001, and his name resurfaced on social media whenever the Reds faltered for a long time following his departure.

In all honesty, nobody knew exactly what Buvac’s position was at Anfield during his two-and-a-half-year tenure, let alone the impact he had on Klopp or the team, but that didn’t stop the highly-respected coach’s name from being mentioned whenever Liverpool stumbled.

In short, Klopp’s loss of his assistant manager may have triggered a crisis.

However, hindsight is a wonderful thing, and no one dares to bring up the name of Buvac if the Reds make a mistake now.

Liverpool rose to a better position than they had ever been with Buvac thanks to the way the club and Klopp handled the situation: quietly acknowledging the departure, allowing no tales to get traction, and giving no gasoline to the fire while promoting Pepijn Lijnders to assistant manager.

Lijnders left the club in 2018 before returning to join Peter Krawietz as Klopp’s full-time assistant manager at Liverpool, and speculation of the team not being as smooth and cohesive as it was when Buvac was in charge has ceased.

That’s because Klopp, with the help of Krawietz and Lijnders, led the Reds to the peak of the game. “The summary has come to an end.”