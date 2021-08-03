The return of the ‘bargain bookstall’ day has been announced by the Bold Street business.

This August, News from Nowhere, the local bookshop on Bold Street, will reopen its outdoor bookstall.

This month, the ‘Bolshie Bargain Bookstall’ will be held outside of the famed bookshop for one day only.

News from Nowhere is one of Bold Street’s longest-running companies and is one of Liverpool’s most beloved local community bookshops.

Hundreds of books will be available at affordable prices, allowing visitors to get a good deal.

The news was shared on Twitter, and followers were eager to respond, with one saying, “Love it,” and others tagging their pals.

The last time the cheap bookstall day was held was in 2019, and it was well-attended by tourists to Liverpool’s Bold Street.

The Bolshie Bargain Bookstall will take place this year on Sunday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The date is weather permitting, according to News from Nowhere, and if the weather is not acceptable, the event will be held the following Sunday, August 22.

The address for News from Nowhere is 96 Bold Street in Liverpool’s city center.

