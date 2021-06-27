The return of live events on Broadway is marked by Bruce Springsteen.

This weekend, Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway, reviving a show that included a member of his E Street Band and the governor of his home state.

Springsteen’s residency expired in December 2018 after 236 performances, but he was persuaded to return for a summer encore ahead of the reopening of most Broadway productions in September.

The veteran rocker was visibly moved, wiping tears away near the end of his New York gig, which included personal reminiscences as well as renditions of his songs.

Every week, new evidence of life returning to US entertainment after a 15-month Covid-19 hiatus emerges.

Festivals and concert tours are already being planned, and Springsteen intends to perform with his band next year.

With a concert on June 20, the Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden for music.

Fans were ecstatic to see Springsteen again and shouted his remarks so loudly that he had to advise them to calm down in case the show lasted all night.

On Saturday night, his longtime guitarist, Steven Van Zandt, received a standing ovation when he entered the audience, as did New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Springsteen stated, “It’s fantastic to see everyone here tonight exposed, sitting next to one other.”

“What a year it’s been. I’ve lived on this earth for 71 years and have never seen anything like it.”

To access the St James Theatre, audience members have to present proof of vaccination.

“I can’t think of a better person to assist us return to a sense of normalcy,” said Benjamin Smith of Philadelphia.