The return of in-person conventions is welcomed by tech show organizers.

The organizer of the first major technology convention to take place in person since the Covid-19 outbreak thinks the success of the event will serve as a springboard for more physical gatherings.

This week’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has a decreased capacity of roughly 35,000 attendees, as well as stringent social separation, regular health checks, and other new safety measures.

The resumption of in-person gatherings at the event went “very, very well,” according to Mats Granryd, director general of the show’s organizer, the GSMA. Attendees were thrilled to connect face-to-face again.

He told the PA news agency, “I think people are extremely glad to be back together, to be back in Barcelona, to be back to conducting regular business.”

“I wandered around the store floor and there is a healthy energy, which is definitely different from prior years, but it is still a buzz. As a result, I’m pleasantly surprised.”

MWC reached an agreement with the Spanish government to let international visitors into the country for the exhibition, with those who signed up to attend being added to a list of authorized arrivals into Spain.

The annual convention, which usually draws over 100,000 visitors, has been reduced to approximately a third of that number for this year’s event.

Attendees were also required to provide a negative Covid test prior to travel, submit to regular tests while in the city, and sign a health declaration each day before entering the convention center, which featured strict one-way systems, mandatory mask wear, and increased ventilation and airflow systems.

I believe the world needs to open up, and I believe what we have demonstrated here this week is leadership, and that enormous events can be held in a safe and constructive manner.

Mr Granryd confessed that putting on the exhibition this year had been a “massively different experience” and a “superhuman exercise” to do so “with all the uncertainties,” but that the GSMA had “done our hardest” to persuade people of that. (This is a brief piece.)