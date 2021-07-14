The return of Casa Amor on Love Island 2021 might happen as soon as next week.

Love Island 2021 is well underway, leaving fans wondering if a much-anticipated event – Casa Amor – will return.

The villa is divided into boys and girls, with half remaining at the villa and the others being relocated.

They then mingle with fresh singles who are eager to cause problems for the couples.

The islanders get to meet the newcomers over the course of four days before selecting whether to stay with their relationship or pair up with someone new.

Casa Amor usually occurs at the midway point of the series.

If previous years provide any indication, fans may be treated to the return of Casa Amor as early as next week.

From Georgia Steel’s anguish in series four to Shaughna Phillips’ legendary “congrats hun” in the first ever winter Love Island, the side villa has been responsible for many dramatic turns.

Casa Amor is expected to return to our screens shortly, according to fans.

“What do we want?” one person tweeted. Amorous house! When do you think we’ll get it? NOW! #LoveIsland”

“Bring on Casa Amor, I can’t wait #LoveIsland,” said another.

After some viewers grumbled that there wasn’t enough chemistry amongst this year’s islanders, some viewers are hopeful Casa Amor will spice things up.

“When’s Casa Amor because this thing is putting me to sleep?” one Twitter user said. #LoveIsland”

“I’m really hoping Casa Amor spices up this season bc with how all over the place it is rn, I feel like it has the potential to be so messy #LoveIsland,” another viewer expressed her hope.