The return of Atletico Madrid to Anfield brings up painful memories for a family that has been torn apart.

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw was conducted on August 26 and placed Liverpool against Porto, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid.

Jamie Mawson couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the last name on the list.

Jamie’s world had been ripped apart just 17 months before when the Reds faced the same Spanish side in a match that would tear his world apart.

The game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11 2020, which finished in a 3-2 defeat for the hosts, was the last to be played in the country before a ban on all mass events was imposed, as covid cases began to rise.

Christmas markets have been relocated and memory activities have been rescheduled due to the Lime Street mayhem.

But for Jamie’s father, Richard Mawson, 70, who became ill with Covid shortly after the match and died alone in hospital a month later, that decision came too late.

Richard’s family was unable to be with their popular, compassionate, and life-loving father while he battled for his life, and had to say farewell via Facetime in the cruelest of circumstances.

Jamie and his family are adamant that Richard contracted the virus at the game and that it should never have been permitted to take place.

The fact that over 3,000 Madrid fans were able to come to Liverpool and Anfield despite the Spanish capital being the epicenter of the European outbreak at the time was one of the most vexing aspects of the choice to conduct the game at that time.

In reality, because of the escalating crisis, those same fans were unable to watch their own team play at home at the time, with Spanish authorities ordering matches to be played behind closed doors.

On March 11, 2020, Richard went through the throngs of traveling fans on his trip from Kirkdale to Anfield.

He got moderate flu symptoms a few days later, but his health quickly deteriorated, and he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance as he struggled to breathe.

Richard’s life was saved by the staff, but he died on April 17, 2020.

The decision to let the game to go has been widely panned for some time, according to a Parliamentary report released last month. “The summary has come to an end.”