The results of the UK’s favorite dog breed competition have elicited mixed reactions from dog enthusiasts.

On Saturday evening, the results of the UK’s favorite dog breed competition were announced. Thousands of dog fans from all around the country rallied to support their favorite breed, but there could only be one winner: the Staffy.

Thousands of people voted for their favorite breed when TeamDogs, in collaboration with Pooch & Mutt, urged them to.

Black Labs, Boxers, Greyhounds, and Border Collies all came in second place, but that hasn’t stopped you from loving them. “It makes me love them even more!” Abigail exclaims.

These pups exemplify the term “underdog”!

The following are the reactions of their owners to the results:

Border Collie (fifth place)

Despite their fifth-place finish, Rachel Sutherland believes Border Collies will “always be a winning breed” in her opinion.

Throughout the competition, Rachel was a staunch supporter of the hardworking hound. “Although the Border Collie didn’t come out on top in the UK’s favorite dog breed competition – it certainly herded up a lot of votes,” she said after the results were announced.

“Vinny has handled the loss well and admits it wasn’t a paw-fect result,” Rachel said of her Border Collie, Vinny. He only wishes that his supporters were a little less shy in nominating him!

“In my opinion, the Border Collie will always be a successful breed, and the results show that it is one of the country’s favorites, not only on working farms but also in people’s hearts.”

Greyhound came in fourth position.

Greyhounds may be the UK’s fourth most popular dog breed, but they are Charlotte Vowles’ favorite.

Throughout the competition, Charlotte observed, “It’s clear to see why Greyhounds are great rivals for the best dog breed.”

The Greyhounds may not have won this vote, but they do have a lot of titles. “As the world’s oldest breed of dog and unquestionably the fastest, they’ve already won a slew of awards,” Charlotte explained.

“I guarantee you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one of these distinct characters in your life after you’ve met one.”

Boxer came in third place.

Kelly-Lee Wilde has had four Boxers in her 17 years of ownership, and she has little question that they are her favorite breed. She praised this as "faithful and protective."