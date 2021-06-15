The results of her first local elections as Prime Minister in Finland left her unhappy.

In Finland’s municipal elections, a center-right opposition party came out on top, defeating Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s ruling Social Democratic Party.

It was the first election for the well-liked young leader, who has been in government for 18 months.

The conservative National Coalition Party received 21.4 percent of votes countrywide after all ballots were counted in the Nordic nation’s municipal election, while the Social Democrats received 17.7 percent and the centrist government member Centre Party 14.9 percent, respectively.

The Associated Press quoted political science scholar Emilia Palonen of the University of Helsinki as saying, “This was a triumph with sovereign performance for the National Coalition Party.”

“The National Coalition has a long history of success, particularly in urban areas. In numerous small towns managed by the Centre Party, the party now has new seats on councils.”

The vote to renew local councils in Finland’s more than 300 municipalities, with 35,000 candidates running from northern Lapland to the autonomous territory of the Aland Islands in the south, is seen as a significant indicator of party popularity ahead of the country’s parliamentary election in 2023.

The elections marked Ms Marin’s first as both the government’s and her party’s leader.

She admitted that the result was disappointing, since support for the Social Democrats fell by 1.7 percent from the last election, while support for the Conservatives increased by 0.7 percent.

Ms Marin told reporters, “The outcome was not as excellent as I had expected,” adding that she was particularly disappointed by the low voter turnout of 55.1 percent.

The populist Finns Party received 14.5 percent of all votes, up 5.6 percent from the previous election.

Marin, 35, is well-liked in the 5.5 million-strong country, but the Social Democrats have had difficulty attracting voters, particularly younger ones, with their platform.

The two opposition parties — conservatives and populists – were seen as the overall winners of the elections, which had been postponed for two months owing to Finland’s Covid-19 issue. Ms Marin’s five-party, centre-left coalition administration lost all but one of its members.

The. (This is a short article)