The results of a new round of mass testing in Liverpool have raised worries about inequity.

Last year, the results of Liverpool’s pioneering mass Covid-19 testing experiment revealed that, while testing was popular in the city, there were major inequalities in who got tested and who didn’t.

In November, Liverpool made international news when it launched the UK’s first city-wide mass testing program, with the army assisting in the establishment and operation of testing centers throughout the city.

The pilot was broadly seen as a success, with thousands of asymptomatic cases of the virus being identified, but fresh analysis of the results shows that it uncovered serious concerns of inequity in terms of who was willing to get tested.

Between 6 November 2020 and 31 January 2021, 43 percent of residents aged over five years in Liverpool (214, 525) took up the offer of free testing for people without symptoms of Covid-19, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health – Europe by the University of Liverpool.

In total, 5192 people who were unaware they had the virus were warned that they needed to self-isolate, potentially disrupting transmission chains.

However, the study discovered considerable disparities in who was tested.

Uptake was found to be lower in the city’s most poor regions, such as North Liverpool (from Everton to Walton), with only 32% of persons getting tested compared to 53% in the least deprived areas, such as Woolton and Allerton.

It was also discovered that Black, Asian, and other non-White ethnic groups, as well as places defined as having a high level of digital exclusion, had lower testing uptake.

Furthermore, these individuals were more likely to test positive for Covid-19.

In the most poor locations, lateral flow testing revealed higher positive instances, with 1.74 percent of positive cases in the most deprived areas compared to 1.04 percent of tests in the least deprived areas.

This was 1.96 percent among Black groups and 3.28 percent among other non-White ethnic groupings, compared to 1.27 percent among White groups.

Throughout the pandemic, the government has been chastised for not providing adequate help to persons who isolate themselves after receiving a positive test, with the allegation that some.