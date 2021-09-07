The restaurant was voted one of the top 20 most ‘Instagrammed’ restaurants in the world.

A local restaurant has been rated one of the most Instagrammable Michelin Star restaurants in the United Kingdom.

According to new study, Moor Hall in Ormskirk was ranked 17th out of 20 Michelin Star restaurants in the UK based on the amount of hashtags used.

Ripe Photography, a specialist insurer, compiled the rankings based on the Michelin Guide’s whole list of one, two, and three-starred restaurants.

With over 50,000 hashtags between them, celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal’s Dinner by Heston and The Fat Duck claimed first and second place, respectively. Restaurants from Edinburgh to London and West Sussex make up the rest of the top 20.

This isn’t the first time Moor Hall, which has two Michelin stars, has been honored. It was just crowned the greatest restaurant in the United Kingdom at the 2021 National Restaurant Awards, and it is one of only 19 restaurants in the country to receive the AA Restaurant Guide’s fifth rosette.

Moor Hall is a solitary Grade II listed gentry house on Prescot Road in Ormskirk that is thought to date from the 13th century.

It was completely renovated a few years ago, with the inclusion of modern design elements such as porcelain flooring, surrounding glass walls, and neighboring cheese and wine rooms.

The mansion also has a separate gatehouse, stables, and a variety of barns, all set among five acres of gardens with a lake.

“As the cliché goes, we eat with our eyes first,” said John Woosey, founder and managing director of Ripe Photography. Chefs with Michelin stars work carefully to ensure that their cuisine and dining rooms are a visual feast to behold.

“So, whether you’re looking for ideas for your next big occasion or are simply a foodie who gets weak at the sight of a well-presented dish, we invite you to look over the entire list.”

Click here to see the entire list of the UK’s most Instagrammed Michelin Star restaurants.