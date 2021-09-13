The restaurant in Liverpool is bringing back its popular bottomless Christmas feast.

The Baltic Social has announced that its bottomless Christmas dinner event will be returning.

The venue’s ‘Bottomless Xmas Dinner’ has been a hit in prior years, and it will be back this December.

Visitors can reserve a two-hour sitting to enjoy an all-you-can-eat Christmas dinner with endless drinks.

This Christmas, festive classic Bar Hutte is returning to Liverpool.

The Baltic Social has yet to reveal the menu for this year, but it has confirmed that it will be a three-course traditional Christmas meal with starter and dessert boards.

There will be vegan and vegetarian alternatives available, as well as bottomless prosecco and beer.

For £45 per person, diners may enjoy two hours of endless food and beverages at one of three sessions.

Instagram

Customers were overjoyed when the venue announced the news on Instagram.

Many people used the comments section to tag friends and make plans for their Christmas visit, prompting the venue to declare that one of Saturday’s sessions was already sold out.

On December 18 and 19, at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m., the ‘Bottomless Xmas Dinner 2021′ will take place.

The Baltic Social is located at 25-29 Parliament Street, Liverpool, L8 5RN, in the Baltic Triangle. More information can be found here.