‘The response was positive.’ – Rafa Benitez discusses Everton’s victory over Huddersfield Town and Moise Kean’s blunder.

Moise Kean made a “error,” according to Rafa Benitez, who hopes he can learn from his red card against Huddersfield Town.

When he pushed Duane Holmes in the throat, the Blues striker was sent out shortly before the hour mark.

Kean was sent off with no hesitation by referee Matthew Donohue, and Benitez had no issues with the decision.

Kean’s expulsion, according to the Everton manager, “changed everything” and compelled him to make a number of tactical changes in order to assist Everton survive the rising pressure from the home side.

And Benitez was overjoyed by his players’ reaction as the 10-man Blues retook the lead late on through Andros Townsend to book a spot in the Carabao Cup third round.

“Moisse Kean’s deportation changed everything,” Benitez remarked.

“We had to change a lot of things in our approach.

“Obviously, the sending off was a mistake, but he’s a young player who needs to learn from it.

“The team’s response was quite positive.

“I appreciate seeing Tom Davies working so hard despite a quadriceps problem, and I like seeing Alex Iwobi hobbling but still aiding the squad. The players’ character, determination, and devotion were outstanding, and this is exactly what the supporters have come to expect from this team.”

“I didn’t see the first part of the incident, I saw when they were pushing each other,” Benitez said when asked about the incident that got Kean sent off.

“It was a blunder, and we must not lose our cool.” He’s a young player, so perhaps he’ll benefit from it.”