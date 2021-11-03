The resignation of the Fulton County Election Director led to the boss blaming Trump and ‘His Minions.’

At the end of the year, the director of one of the most closely examined county election centers in the country will step down.

Rick Barron, the current Fulton County Registration & Elections Director, has resigned and will leave the position on December 31. During a press conference with Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts, the news was disclosed.

“I feel our team has performed with elegance and professionally under the heavy scrutiny over the last year,” Barron stated in his resignation letter. “We have continued to put the interests of Fulton County voters first, even in the face of threats to our personal safety.” According to the Associated Press, Barron’s retirement comes after his office was accused of alleged election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his administration. During his time in the office, Carter Jones, an independent monitor from the State Election Board, did not witness “any illegality, fraud, or intentional malfeasance.”

During the conference, Pitts praised Barron’s leadership and slammed the Trump administration’s handling of the election. “Anyone would tire of that sort of strain, that type of scrutiny for that long,” he remarked. “You’ve got the former president and his henchmen, the secretary of state and his henchmen pounding you on a regular basis.” Barron’s replacement will be found soon, according to Cathy Woolard, chair of the Fulton County Registration and Elections Board.

See the links below for more Associated Press reporting.

The declaration came a day after local elections in which there were minimal difficulties and short queues.

However, the county, which encompasses most of Atlanta, has a history of election issues and has long been a target of Republicans who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.

Barron stated in his resignation letter that he will be present at the Nov. 30 runoff election and will assist the department in its transition. During his more than eight years as head of the department, he noted that he was proud of the agency’s accomplishments.

Mr. Barron was not compelled to quit, according to Pitts. “That is something I want to be very clear about. It was entirely voluntary.” Pitts claimed he and Woolard talked with Barron over breakfast a few days ago. This is a condensed version of the information.