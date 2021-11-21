The residents of a burning apartment are saved by a house cat who wakes them up in the middle of the fire.

On Saturday morning, a house cat in Syracuse assisted three tenants in escaping an apartment fire.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, a fire broke out while the residents were sleeping. Deputy Chief Barry Lasky of the Syracuse Fire Department told Syracuse.com that their house cat woke them up just in time for them to flee.

The fire was active when firemen arrived, but they were able to contain it and put it out in less than 20 minutes, he added.

The fire was restricted to the first floor of the two-story flat, but due to firefighters having to turn off the power to the entire building, all inhabitants will have to be relocated.

Residents will be helped with temporary lodging by Red Cross disaster assistance workers.

