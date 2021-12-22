The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ raid led to a rash of robberies by city toughs.

Tom Smith felt the ‘Mr Big’ behind the raid had set them up when he was shot by a police officer during a post office raid in the Midlands.

Smith, a member of one of Liverpool’s top robbery ‘firms’ in the late 1970s, was shot and killed in a raid on a Worcester post office.

When a group of rough men raided the sorting office on Sansome Walk on a Sunday evening in January 1980, they had no reason to suspect anything was wrong.

Brothers busted the front door and then macheted the males.

A detachment of heavily armed police officers, on the other hand, was waiting for the men.

The gang was supposed to make the first move, according to the police, who disguised themselves as ordinary post office personnel.

Senior investigators suspected the Huyton guys of being involved in a string of robberies across the Midlands and sought to bring them to justice.

Smith assumed it would just be another job until post office workers fought back and the raid began to go apart.

Before he could set off an alert, Smith managed to wrestle a worker to the ground.

To the terrified worker, he said: “I’m taking you to your buddies and tying you up. Nobody is going to get wounded. Okay, we’re just going to take the money.” But then, out of nowhere, a postal worker wielding a scythe emerged. Despite the fact that Smith was able to wrestle the man to the ground, he quickly realized something was wrong.

He then realized his friend Billy was being pursued by armed police, who opened fire.

Smith’s left arm was shattered in the first shot, and a bullet traveled through his chest and into his lung in the second.

Smith, who was drenched in blood on the floor, felt that the raid’s mastermind, ‘Mr Big,’ had’sold them out.’

Smith was brought to the hospital as the rest of the gang was apprehended.

Before February 1981, Smith and his four co-accused appeared in Worcester Crown Court. As police feared an escape attempt, the court was enclosed by a steel ring.

After then, the case was transferred to Birmingham Crown Court. During the sentencing, it was revealed that one of the had been discovered by a post office engineer. “The summary has come to an end.”