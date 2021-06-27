The rescue effort at a Florida building that has fallen has been slowed by a fire.

On Saturday, fire and smoke from inside the concrete and metal remnants of a fallen 12-story apartment building near Miami impeded rescue efforts as emergency officials looked for survivors among the rubble.

Rescuers employed infrared equipment, water, and foam to put out the fire, which had no known cause. The smoke was the main difficulty, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who claimed the fire was “extremely deep” and rescuers experienced “tremendous difficulties” owing to the flames.

A fire hose blasted one of the lower floors on the north side of the tower, releasing white smoke or steam and a foul, sulphur-like odor.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis remarked, “The odor is really heavy.”

Scores of rescuers utilized giant machinery, small buckets, drones, microphones, and their own hands to pick through the rubble in the city of Surfside, where a crane retrieved bits of debris from a 30-foot pile.

Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, 66-year-old Judy Spiegel, lived on the sixth floor, was among those anxiously awaiting word of lost loved ones. She remarked on Saturday, with her siblings, that “we’re trying to hold it together.”

“I’m aware that my mother is a fighter. I’m sure she cares about us. I’m sure she’s not willing to give up. It’s day three, so it’s tough,” Ms Spiegel explained.

Two days after the fall, which killed at least five people, a total of 156 people were still missing.

President Joe Biden stated on Twitter that he spoke with Mr. DeSantis on Friday and offered his help if it was needed.

Mr Biden wrote, “My heart is with the people of Surfside as they lament the loss of their loved ones and wait with bated breath as search and rescue efforts continue.”

Authorities said that they would launch an audit of buildings approaching their 40-year review — such as the collapsed Champlain Towers South — to ensure their safety. The mayor invited other cities in the county to participate in the building review and stated that state and federal financing will be available to assist.

