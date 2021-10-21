The request by Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers to exclude the public and the media from jury selection was denied by the judge.

According to the Associated Press, a court on Thursday dismissed Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers’ plea that the public and media be prevented from seeing the jury selection process next month. Maxwell is set to stand trial in New York City for allegedly assisting Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of adolescent girls.

Two pool reporters will be allowed inside the courtroom throughout the selection process, according to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, while the rest of the press and public will be able to watch the proceedings via video from an overflow courtroom and a courthouse press room. Nathan stated that she considered the public’s right to view the trial as well as the COVID-19 outbreak while making her conclusion.

“We’re all aware that this issue has sparked a lot of media and public interest. These procedures will ensure that the public’s right to access information is protected under the First Amendment, as required by law “During a pre-trial conference call, Nathan stated.

According to the Associated Press, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and more than a dozen news organizations wrote to Nathan on Wednesday, protesting Maxwell’s lawyers’ desire to keep jury selection private.

Nathan also turned down a defense motion to keep the public from seeing the blank questionnaire that will be distributed to the about 600 people who will be called as potential jurors in the high-profile case.

The process of selecting 12 primary jurors and six alternates will begin on November 4, with opening statements scheduled for November 29. The defense will have ten peremptory challenges, while the prosecution will have six, according to Nathan. Each side will be given three challenges for alternates.

Maxwell’s attorneys said that prospective jurors should be questioned behind closed doors because they might be asked to reveal sensitive information, such as whether or not they had been sexually abused. To “maintain juror truthfulness and project juror privacy,” Nathan said she would make adjustments on a case-by-case basis. Allowing the public to see the blank form of the questionnaire, which is intended to screen the jury pool for prejudices, hardships, personal connections, and awareness of the case, according to Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim, will lead to people faking their way into the jury process. This is a condensed version of the information.