The Republican redistricting map in Texas strengthens current districts while adding new ones in two cities.

Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps on Monday that would boost the GOP’s declining control and back their two dozen or so members of Congress, as well as establish additional districts in Austin and Houston.

According to the 2020 Census, Texas has had significant growth over the last decade, with 2 million new Hispanic people driving much of it. It was the only state to receive two additional congressional representatives, giving it a total of 38 seats.

While the demographic shifts in Texas pose a danger to Republican power, the redistricting process has proven to be a stabilizing force for existing GOP seats, rather than a means of stealing new seats from Democrats.

The GOP mapmakers’ districts are rough drafts that are likely to change before reaching Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for final approval.

One exception is at the Texas-Mexico border, where Republicans, bolstered by former President Donald Trump’s strong showing in 2020, may make it more difficult for Democrats to retain a traditional bastion currently held by Representative Vicente Gonzalez.

The statistics necessitated at least one new Latino-majority congressional seat in Texas, near the Dallas area, according to Latino groups and officeholders, but none was included in the Republicans’ first attempt.

More voters drawn from surrounding rural regions would strengthen Texas’ booming suburban districts, which contain four of the country’s top ten fastest-growing and rapidly diversifying cities.

Texas now has 23 Republican House seats and 13 Democratic House seats.

The maps are the result of Texas Republicans reengineering political boundaries with a newly freer hand: Texas is beginning the redistricting process without federal oversight for the first time in more than 50 years. In 2013, a Supreme Court decision abolished the need that new maps be approved by the federal government for Texas and 15 other states with a history of voting discrimination.

Republicans in America’s most populous red state aim to increase their political advantage as their once-dominant triumphs in Texas have dwindled. Last year, Trump won Ohio by a larger margin than he did Texas, and Republicans were given a scare when Democrats captured a dozen statehouse seats and Beto O’Rourke came close to unseating Senator Ted Cruz.

Republicans, on the other hand, were victorious.