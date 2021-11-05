The Republican primary winner for a U.S. House seat in Florida is an ex-felon who is ineligible to run for office.

Republican Jason Mariner, who won the GOP primary election for a U.S. House seat in Florida this week, is a convicted criminal who is ineligible to hold office in the state, according to reports.

Mariner, 36, won the Republican nomination for Florida’s 20th Congressional District after receiving 58 percent of the vote in the primary on Tuesday. Because Florida law only allows ex-felons to hold office or vote if they have properly asked to have their rights restored, his record as a convicted felon could be an issue in next month’s special election.

While the Republican contender told Florida Politics on Thursday that he had done “nothing” to restore his privileges, he argued that not doing so would have no impact on his election.

In an email to the publication, Mariner said, “It’s not going to be an issue.” “It is not really my business to answer any legal or procedural inquiries concerning Florida law, applicable scenarios, etc., or to advise you legally because I am neither an attorney or a state government official.” Mariner also mentioned that he was a voter. It’s unclear whether Mariner has voted since his release from jail after being convicted of offences, but doing so would be illegal in Florida unless his rights had been restored.

Mariner had signed a sworn declaration with the Florida Division of Elections in August attesting to his eligibility, according to Florida Politics, but the source could find no indication that his privileges had been restored.

Mariner was released from prison in 2013 after serving time for charges such as grand larceny, cocaine possession, stolen property trafficking, and hindering an investigation. In 2007, he was also sentenced to prison for aggressively resisting arrest.

While on the campaign trail, the Republican candidate has made no secret of his past as a felon, boasting about his drug addiction and turning his life around. He is currently the manager of an advertising agency in West Palm Beach.

Mariner, who defeated fellow Republican candidate Greg Musselwhite in the primary, took to social media quickly after the results were announced to celebrate his triumph. “Socialists” and “RINOS,” or “Republicans in Name Only,” were cautioned by the victorious candidate that they would not be allowed to “ruin” the country.

