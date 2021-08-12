The Republican Party will be in charge of redistricting efforts in 20 states, including Florida and Georgia.

According to the Associated Press, the GOP will control redistricting operations in 20 states that account for 187 U.S. House seats, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Democrats, on the other hand, will have control over redistricting in eight states with a total of 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat provides them an opportunity to push out Republicans.

“Redistricting is the name of the game in the House this cycle. Even minor modifications to district borders might have major ramifications in the House, according to David Wasserman, a congressional race analyst at The Cook Political Report.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United States Census Bureau released comprehensive demographic statistics on Thursday that will be used to redraw voting districts across the country, potentially determining control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade.

According to the latest data, much of the sharpest growth happened in the suburbs of some of the country’s largest cities, while many rural areas had population declines in the 2020 census. This information will be used to redesign 429 US House districts in 44 states, as well as 7,383 state legislative districts around the country. The official goal is to have nearly the same number of inhabitants in each district.

However, many Republicans and Democrats will be working toward a different goal: ensuring that the new lines divide and combine votes in such a way that their party’s candidates are more likely to win future elections, a technique known as gerrymandering. The success of the parties in this endeavour could decide whether taxes and expenditures increase, climate-change policies are authorized, or abortion access is expanded or restricted.

In the 2022 elections, Republicans only need to gain five seats to take control of the House of Representatives, a margin that might be filled by creative redistricting.

Republicans will have more power in the redistricting process than they did following the 2010 census.

Districts will be determined by independent commissions or politically divided politicians with legislative chambers led by in 16 additional states, accounting for 167 U.S. House members. This is a condensed version of the information.