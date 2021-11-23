The Republican National Committee’s payment of Donald Trump’s legal bills reveals the GOP’s ties to the former president.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is footing some of President Donald Trump’s personal legal fees, indicating that the party is still committed to Trump as its 2020 presidential nominee.

The Republican National Committee paid a total of $121,670 to the law office of attorney Ronald Fischetti, who was engaged by Trump in April amid inquiries into his business transactions in New York.

The Trump Organization has been investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, who are looking into some of the company’s property assessments.

In light of the probes, Trump kept Fischetti. He is a seasoned criminal defense lawyer.

There have been no allegations of impropriety leveled against the previous president.

The contributions were accepted by the Republican Party’s executive committee in recent weeks, according to the Washington Post, despite requests being made in early July.

“A person with direct knowledge of the payments,” according to the newspaper.

The Republican National Committee’s decision to fund some of Trump’s personal legal fees will be interpreted as a sign that the party is still wed to the former president, and a Republican Party statement to the Washington Post appeared to confirm this.

The party stated, “As a leader of our party, defending President Trump and his record of achievement is vital to the GOP.” “It is totally acceptable for the Republican National Committee to continue to support in the fight against the Democrats’ never-ending witch hunt and attacks on him.” Trump has no official status inside the Republican Party and is not now an elected official, yet he continues to serve as the GOP’s de facto head and has endorsed some Republican candidates.

A series of polls have also revealed that Republican supporters still favor Trump as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024, despite the former president’s persistent hints about a run for the White House.

Trump is the one to beat, even if he faces former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the party’s candidacy.

Some Republicans have attempted to separate themselves from former President Barack Obama, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asking his party to look beyond the 2020 election.

Trump, on the other hand, continues to be a major influence in the Republican Party. This is a condensed version of the information.