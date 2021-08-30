The report from Minneapolis agents who foresaw a terrorist attack was ‘dumbed down’ by FBI headquarters.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

On August 30, CIA Director George Tenet was briefed for the second time about Zacarias Moussaoui, who had refused to have his belongings examined and had stopped speaking with the FBI. French intelligence has linked Moussaoui to extremist conduct, according to Tenet, because he has attempted to recruit operatives for Chechnya.

The conclusion of a 26-page report issued earlier by the Minneapolis FBI Special Agent working the Moussaoui case stated that Moussaoui’s story had “numerous inconsistencies,” that he had taken a two-month trip to Pakistan that ended less than three weeks before his arrival in the United States, and that he could not explain the source of $32,000 in his checking account. All of this, according to the agent’s report, “gives cause to suspect he is conspiring to perform a terrorist act, especially when this information is combined with his extremist views… in his sworn declaration.”

Many of the Minneapolis conclusions were altered or reduced at headquarters following extensive internal debate over whether to get a FISA warrant:

Moussaoui and his roommate “trained together in defensive tactics,” replacing an earlier assertion that Moussaoui was “preparing himself to fight.”

” The roommate “was also asked if he had ever heard Moussaoui make a plan to kill those who harm Muslims and become a martyr himself,” to which the roommate replied, “he may have heard him do so,” was changed to the roommate “indicated that Moussaoui may have such a plan, but that he does not know for certain if this is the case.” Moussaoui’s earlier assertion that he could provide a “convincing” justification for paying $8,300 for 747-400 training has been modified to Moussaoui’s inability to provide a “convincing” explanation. Similarly, Moussaoui’s “had no credible explanation for the substantial quantities of money believed to have been in his hands during his time in the United States” was altered to “fell short” by the Minneapolis field office.

