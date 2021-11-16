The repayment of Prince Andrew’s $2 million loan by a banker has prompted calls for an investigation.

An ex-minister believes Prince Andrew should be probed by Parliament over a $2 million loan carried out by a banking acquaintance and reimbursed days later.

The money was accepted based on Queen Elizabeth II’s reputation, despite staff saying it was “not in line with the bank’s risk appetite,” according to a credit application seen by Bloomberg.

According to the news outlet, Conservative Party donor David Rowland sent the same amount to Banque Havilland 11 days later, in 2017, with the money designated to settle the debt.

Despite the fact that he and his family are not shareholders in the bank, the financier and his family are considered owners.