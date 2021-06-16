The reopening of the convention center, which was once a Nightingale Hospital, has been delayed.

The delay in further relaxing lockdown limits is “quite terrible,” according to the head of a conference center that was turned into one of the seven English NHS Nightingale hospitals.

Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC) in North Yorkshire had been expected to reopen this month following a substantial renovation from a temporary 500-bed stand-by hospital to its regular use.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement earlier this week, it will now have to wait until July 19.

Paula Lorimer, director of the HCC, said the centre, which includes the Royal Hall theatre, is keen to open and that it is vital to many other businesses in the town.

“We have a full diary for Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall that we are anxious to run, so the news this week was really terrible for us,” Ms Lorimer added.

“With a complete entertainment program in the Royal Hall, we’ve got roughly £15 million of economic effect sitting in the diary, just ready to start.”

According to Ms Lorimer, conventions bring 150,000 people to Harrogate each year.

She estimates that visiting exhibitors account for half of the bed and breakfast business in the town, and that the centre encourages tourism, with Harrogate being selected the greatest place to return to for leisure following a business trip.

Ms Lorimer stated that she does not understand why her industry had to shut down in the first place, but that there must be no further delays.

“It’s difficult to explain to exhibition organizers why their event can’t go on when going to the store is fine,” she said.

“The moment has come for us to get these events going so that businesses don’t go out of business.”

Ms Lorimer was also quick to point out that the health of the exhibitors and visitors was paramount, and that if HCC is allowed to open, it will take all necessary safeguards.

The Home and Gift Show, which will now open on July 19 with 10,000 delegates, will be the first big event.