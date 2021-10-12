The reopening of Everton Library is “essential” to the community’s rehabilitation.

A banner proclaims “we’re losing our legacy” at the top of Everton Library’s magnificent but worn turret.

The 125-year-old structure was created by Thomas Shelmerdine, the same architect who designed Liverpool’s town hall, but it has been vacant since 1999.

The “jewel on the hill,” as it was termed, has taken a visible toll after 21 years of neglect and water damage.

Outside, Polly Moseley is escorting visitors to the adjoining St George’s church, where deputy mayor and Everton councillor Jane Corbett is kicking off a day of activities commemorating the library’s 125-year history and a new project that will see it restored to the public.

Ms Moseley, a producer and researcher at Pollyport CIC, is one of the driving forces behind the transformational project, which aims to create a multi-purpose community centre while preserving the iconic edifice for another 125 years.

“The effort to restore the library is focused around the skills and employment that are genuinely needed in neighborhoods like this,” Ms Moseley told The Washington Newsday during the event on Saturday.

“Hundreds of thousands of people walk by this structure every day, and it’s currently in a state of civic neglect.”

“It should be changed into something more positive.”

“It is critical for the community that Everton Library be revitalized. When people pass it, it should elicit a sense of pride rather than grief or resentment.” Everton Library will reopen as a technical institute as part of a community-led project that would provide a public space, create jobs, and contribute to the regional, circular economy, according to the project’s mission statement.

The opening of a café, creative workspaces, and a family research facility for locals known as “the lost tribe of Everton” would help to achieve these goals in part.

Another service provided by the library is environmental technical training for persons of all ages, with a focus on retrofitting and environmental management.

