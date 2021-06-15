The reopening of an indoor space attracts a record number of salaried personnel.

According to recent numbers, Britain saw a record increase in the number of workers on payrolls last month as hospitality and entertainment companies hired for indoor reopenings.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were 197,000 more people employed last month than there were in April, the largest increase since records began in 2014.

Between February and April, the unemployment rate fell for the fourth month in a row, to 4.7 percent, down from 4.8 percent in the previous three months.

According to the ONS, the hardest-hit sectors, like as hospitality, lodging, and arts and entertainment, showed the largest gain in payrolled workers for the first time since the epidemic began.

It comes following the reopening of indoor hospitality on May 17, providing a boost to movies, restaurants, taverns, and bars that had been hit hard by the Covid-19 limitations.

Many businesses are concerned, however, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the full easing of pandemic restrictions on June 21 will be delayed by up to a month.

The ONS data also revealed that, despite six months of growth, the number of paid workers has decreased by 553,000 since the epidemic began.

“The number of people on payroll climbed sharply in May, up by about 200,000, but it is still over half a million down since the epidemic struck,” said Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics.

“Job openings recovered in the spring, and early estimates indicated that by May, the total had surpassed its pre-pandemic level, with robust increase in sectors like hospitality.

“In the meantime, the redundancy rate has remained low, and the number of people on furlough has decreased.”

According to the ONS, the number of salaried workers increased by 54,000 in the lodging and food service sector, 15,000 in the arts and entertainment sector, and 14,000 in wholesale and retail.

Job openings increased by 24% quarter over quarter, from 147,000 to 758,000 between March and May, owing to a hiring binge across these industries, despite concerns that some companies were using financial incentives. (This is a brief piece.)