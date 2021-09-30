The reopening date for Woolton Picture House has been announced.

The historic Picture House cinema in Woolton is set to reopen after locals raised thousands of pounds to save it from closure.

The owners of Woolton Picture House, Liverpool’s oldest cinema, announced its closure in July of last year, after 93 years in operation.

However, a GoFundMe campaign started by locals has gathered almost £24,000 to ensure the organization’s survival.

On social media in September of last year, a spokeswoman for the cinema called the gesture “heartwarming” and said they were “thrilled” to be able to announce plans to reopen, but no specific date was given.

Kris Brown, the Woolton Liberal Democrat councillor, and several local councillors approached the theater last week in an attempt to persuade the owners to give a date.

“The cinema has a moral responsibility to be extremely honest about where this money has gone,” Cllr Brown told The Washington Newsday.

“The plans for the re-opening are a source of popular interest; people adore the cinema.”

Richard Carmichael, the owner of Woolton Picture House, said in answer to questions from The Washington Newsday, “We appreciate Woolton Picture House is a greatly cherished Liverpool institution and are trying to guarantee the theater can be reopened as soon as it is safe and viable to do so.”

“Generous public donations have assisted in the maintenance of the structure and its ongoing overheads while the theater has been shuttered.

“Thanks to the community’s support, Woolton Picture House has been able to overcome Covid’s recent struggles and continue to serve South Liverpool for another 94 years.”

Mr Carmichael said the cinema’s re-opening had been delayed due to “particular circumstances.”

“We are one of the UK’s oldest single-screen and independent cinemas, housed in a historic structure, with a volatile and limited schedule of high-quality film releases, making a reopening in 2021 difficult,” he stated.

“We want to reopen the cinema in 2022, and we look forward to welcome back our loyal customers as soon as we are able.”