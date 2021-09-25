The renowned wife of an Emmerdale actor, his son’s anxiousness, and his Harry Potter part

Al Chapman, played by Michael Wildman, is now wreaking havoc in Emmerdale.

Since 2019, the actor has played the village villain, who is now involved in a major blackmail scheme to take over the iconic Woolpack bar.

Since his debut appearance on the long-running soap, Al has been wrecking relationships and becoming embroiled in shady plots.

According to Mirror Online, the famed actor has told viewers that he is “quite sure” he does not share any characteristics with his sleazy on-screen counterpart.

Michael discussed how, thankfully, fans of the program can discern the difference between fact and fiction and are generally supportive whenever they run into him in person.

“Everyone is incredibly supportive of what I’m doing on the show, and they all know who I am,” he stated.

Michael Wildman had a successful television career prior to moving to the Dales, having acted in Ricky Gervais’ iconic comedy Extras opposite Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson.

In addition to The Bourne Ultimatum, London Has Fallen, Ready Player One, and the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the actor has been in Hollywood films such as The Bourne Ultimatum, London Has Fallen, Ready Player One, and the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as the extensively CGI-ed centaur Magorian.

Michael’s mother, on the other hand, is most proud of his Emmerdale role because she is a self-proclaimed Emmerdale superfan.

Michael explained how, despite being an Emmerdale superfan, his mother doesn’t press him for spoilers, saying, “She is very good.”

“She doesn’t ask me at all,” he continued. She wants to let things unfold and see how it ends.”

Despite having been in the industry for 25 years, Michael admits that his current work on Emmerdale is the most challenging.

“You go in and you work 12-13-hour shifts and it is relentless,” he told Loose Women.

“Every week is like starting a new job, which is amazing because I never know what to expect. It’s one of the most difficult professions you’ll ever have.”

Away from the cameras, Michael and his Welsh wife Ceri Ann Gregory, a singer and actress, have a five-year-old kid. “The summary has come to an end.”