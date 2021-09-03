The renowned seaside attraction at The Trafford Centre has officially extended the summer season.

This summer, one of the North West’s must-see attractions has been extended for another three weeks of fantastic enjoyment in the sun.

Summer Social at The Trafford Centre was supposed to finish on September 5, but it has been extended until September 26 to allow for more fun-filled days out.

Summer Social comprises a massive beach, an entertainment area, a separate covered events space, classic fairground attractions, pop-up food vendors, and much more in a big outdoor events space at the shopping and leisure destination.

It’s a location where kids can hang out and make memories, while adults catch up with friends and sip a refreshing cocktail while feeling the sand between their toes.

“Our Summer Social event has been so successful that we’ve decided to keep it going for longer,” said Zoe Inman, centre director at The Trafford Centre.

“All summer, there’s been a fantastic, feel-good vibe, with families lounging on the beach, sipping cocktails, and splashing around on the log flume. Don’t miss out on your chance to go down if you haven’t already.”

On the beach, unwind.

It’s never been easier to spend a relaxing day at the beach with family and friends. With an 8,000 square foot sandy beach area, it’s no surprise that the attraction has been a favorite with visitors eager to make the most of the summer and feel like they’re on vacation without leaving the country.

Visitors can pull up a lounger on the sand, enjoy some delicious refreshments from one of the many independent food and beverage stalls on-site, and engage in some traditional seaside activities like building mini sand castles, which are fully equipped with relaxation chairs and parasols for all to kick back and relax in.

There are rides for everyone at the funfair.

Summer Social’s funfair has something to offer everyone, including adults, with its remarkable assortment of thrilling rides.

Make a splash on a log flume, ride a caterpillar-shaped rollercoaster, or take a high-speed cruise ship ride.

Along with the classic rides, there are trampolines, vintage merry-go-rounds, a chair swing, and the notorious ‘house of fun.’

What’s on the menu this time?

Summer Social is offering a wide range of options. “The summary has come to an end.”