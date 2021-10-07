The renowned Columbus Zoo has lost its accreditation due to issues with leadership and animal programs.

Concerns about the zoo's administration and animal programs resulted in the zoo's most crucial accreditation being revoked, dealing a major blow to a once globally acclaimed institution.

Concerns about the zoo’s animal programs department and questionable business practices by its past executives prompted the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to revoke the zoo’s accreditation on Wednesday.

Former zoo president and chief executive Tom Stalf and former chief financial officer Greg Bell permitted relatives to live in properties owned or managed by the zoo, and would try to secure seats for family members to zoo entertainment events, according to an investigation by The Columbus Dispatch. Following the probe, both Stalf and Bell resigned in March.

The accrediting committee also expressed reservations about the zoo’s procurement of certain exotic species.

One day after announcing its new director, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said it wants to appeal the decision of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which is considered the nation’s top zoo-accrediting authority.

According to the newspaper, further audits ordered by the zoo’s board revealed that the pair’s unethical spending and questionable business methods resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in zoo losses.

The Ohio attorney general’s office and the Ohio auditor are conducting investigations and evaluations.

The accrediting committee expressed concerns regarding the zoo’s acquisition of ambassador animals in its animal programs section, in addition to the financial troubles. A recent documentary raised concerns about how celebrity conservationists, such as the well-known Jack Hanna, obtain exotic animals, and the zoo has since severed relations with animal suppliers who fail to fulfill specific animal care requirements.

The accrediting group’s staff members who recently visited the zoo praised the adjustments made in leadership and the animal programs department. The group, however, stated that it wants to test if the adjustments can be maintained.

On Tuesday, Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium, was named the next director of the Columbus Zoo.

On Tuesday, Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium, was named the next director of the Columbus Zoo.

From 1978 to 1992, Hanna served as the zoo's director, and later as director emeritus for a number of years. His live animal demonstrations on late-night talk shows and his own syndicated show made him famous.